Eritrean community festival in Toronto and its environs, Canada, was conducted from 30 July to 1 August with patriotic.

The festival that was conducted under the theme “Independent Choice-Backbone of Our Pride” featured sports competitions, cultural programs, seminars on the objective situation in the homeland as well as community activities and a children’s village.

Indicating that the festival is being conducted after two years of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Committee commended those that contributed for the realization of the event.

Pointing out that festivals are reflections of Eritrean identity and values, the participants said that the event is good opportunity for children and the youth to learn their history and societal values.

In the same vein, Eritrean community festival in Western Canada was enthusiastically conducted in Calgary and Alberta.