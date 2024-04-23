Eritrean athlete Nazareth Woldu, who holds the national record for marathons, triumphed at the 41st Vienna Marathon, which took place on April 21st. Nazareth completed the race in 2 hours, 24 minutes, and 8 seconds, outpacing her nearest competitor, a Kenyan athlete, by 2 minutes and 14 seconds.
This victory has also earned Nazareth a spot at the upcoming Paris Olympics, scheduled for July this year.
In related news, another Eritrean athlete, Henok Tesfai, achieved sixth place at the London Marathon, held on the same day in London.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.