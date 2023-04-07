World Health Day was observed today, 7 April, at national level at the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers Hall under the theme “Health for All”.

At the event in which Ministers and heads of UN Institutions in Eritrea took part, Ms. Amina Nurhusein, Minister of Health, indicating the progress Eritrea has registered in the health sector, explained on the achievements registered on controlling and treatment of diseases, as well as vaccination programs and reducing mother and child death rates.

Minister Amina noted that the achievements registered so far attest to the encouraging progress Eritrea is making towards attaining the Sustainable Development Goals.

Representing the UN Institutions in Eritrea, Mr. Vincent Omuga said that the large presence of senior Government and other leaders within the health sector in the meeting shows the importance Eritrea is providing to health and well-being of its citizens.

Mr. Vincent also commended the Government of Eritrea for the accelerated progress so far made towards attaining of Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr. Martins Ovberedjo, WHO Representative, on his part appreciating the Government, development partners and the communities for their commitment and contribution to achieving collective effort to develop the health sector and provide equitable health services to citizens, expressed his gratitude for being involved in such an encouraging atmosphere.

The occasion was highlighted by cultural and artistic programs depicting the day.

The World Health Day is being observed for the 75th time at the international level and for the 27th time at the national level.