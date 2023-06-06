World Environment Day, 5 June, was observed in Asmara at the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers Hall under the theme “Beat Plastic Pollution”.

In his keynote address, Mr. Tesfay Gebreselasie, Minister of Land, Water and Environment, expressed on the significance of integrated effort of the public, the world and Governments in avoiding the erroneous use of plastic material that are causing adverse effects on the environment as well as on humans.

Minister Tesfay also called on every Eritrean as well as Government and public institutions to refrain from buying and frequenting the use of plastic material as well as throwing them in all over the place.

Noting on the adverse effect on the health of the public and animals, the Government of Eritrea issued a proclamation on 2002 to ban the use of plastic particles; Minister Tesfay said that due to entering the plastic material to the country cross border the expected success could not yet be registered.

At the occasion, Ms. Aster Redaezghi, head of Environmental Management and Supervision at the Ministry, gave briefing on the plastic pollution and its solution.

Mr. Vincent Omuga, Acting Representative of the UN Resident Coordinator, on his part, noting that plastic pollution has become one of the greatest global challenges, commended the decisive measure that Eritrea is taking to ban and restrict the use of plastic.

Ms. Nashida Sattar, Acting Representative of the UNDP in Eritrea, also said that about 22% of the causes for diseases are directly linked to environmental factors.

At the event financial awards has been provided to winners of the general knowledge competitions as well as to six women that contributed in controlling the environmental pollution.