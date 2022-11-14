World Diabetes Day, 14 November, was observed yesterday, 13 November, in Asmara at regional level under the theme “Expand Access to Diabetes Care”.

Indicating that the number of Diabetes patients that was about 4 thousand 600 in 2018 has currently increased to 6 thousand 800 and the death rate due to the diseases is increasing from time to time, Dr. Mulugeta Haile, head of the Ministry of Health branch in the Central Region, said that strong effort will be exerted to raise the awareness of the public on the causes and consequence of the disease.

Commending the effort on the part of the Ministry of Health to raise the awareness of the public and supply of medicines, Col. Gebrehans Woldegergis, Director General of Social Service in the region, expressed readiness of the regional administration to stand alongside the Ministry in all its endeavors.

Dr. Goitom Mebrahtu, chairman of the National Diabetes Association of Eritrea, on his part said that the objective of observance of World Diabetics Day is to develop the understanding of the public and called on patients to practice regular diet and physical exercise for they are decisive weapons to combat diabetes.