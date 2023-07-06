The Ministry of Agriculture organized a workshop on 4 and 5 July in Asmara focusing on urban agriculture.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Agriculture, the workshop was focused on introducing urban and peri-urban agriculture, including vertical agriculture, roof gardening, hydroponics, and aquaponics.

Ms. Almaz Gebreyohannes, head of Agricultural Innovation and Technology at the Ministry of Agriculture, said that the objective of the workshop was to acquaint and encourage people with urban agriculture.

Ms. Almaz indicating the significance of urban agriculture in improving nutrition through integrated, diversified, nutrition dense house gardens, called on all members of society to play due part in introducing and developing the sector.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the report presented and adopted various recommendations, including conducting extensive awareness raising campaigns, applying waste management and using it in the development of urban agriculture, as well as conducting regular follow-up on the progress of the activities.

The workshop was attended by sub-zonal administrators, city administrators, agricultural experts, agricultural teachers, and secondary school students.