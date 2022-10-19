The Ministry of Land, Water and Environment in cooperation with Global Monitoring for Environment Security and Africa Regional Center for Mapping of Resources for Development organized a workshop focusing on environmental monitoring and appraisal on 18 and 19 October at Asmara Palace.

The objective of the workshop in which representatives of partner ministries, institutions and associations took part was to gather concise information on the activities being carried out at the national level and generate ideas that could help address challenges.

In his keynote address at the workshop, Mr. Tesfay Gebreselasie, Minister of Land, Water and Environment, said that the objective of the workshop is to support the objective national, regional and global monitoring for environment and security initiative with technology and called on nationals to become beneficiaries of the information and play due role in the environmental preservation and safety.

Mr. Aman Saleh, coordinator of the workshop and head of Environmental Information and Promotion at the Ministry, on his part said that the objective of the workshop was in cooperation with partners to identify the existing environmental information gaps, and put in place information technology with a view to gather concise information.

Mr. Stephen Sande and Mr. Teddy Mwangi, representatives of the Regional Center for Mapping of Resources for Development that comprises 14 East African countries, said that the mission of the center is to gather information with a view to address environmental challenges and impediments through applying information technology.

The Regional Center for Mapping of Resources for Development encompasses Eritrea, Ethiopia, Sudan, Djibouti, Comoros, Madagascar, Tanzania, Kenya, Mauritius, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, South Sudan and Uganda.