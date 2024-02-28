The Ministry of Education’s branch in the Gala-Nefhi sub-zone recently hosted a workshop focused on improving the teaching and learning process. The event took place in Adi-Guaedad on 23 February, drawing educators and stakeholders together to discuss advancements in educational methodologies.

Mr. Daniel Solomon, the head of the education office in the sub-zone, outlined the workshop’s primary goal: to evaluate the current educational landscape by identifying strengths and challenges, preserving existing achievements, and addressing any identified issues. This initiative underscores the commitment to continuous improvement in the educational sector of the sub-zone.

The workshop featured several presentations, providing a platform for in-depth discussions among the participants. These discussions were aimed at fostering a collaborative environment where educators could share insights and strategies for enhancing the teaching and learning experience.

Participants also had the opportunity to propose ideas that could be incorporated into future educational programs, ensuring that the initiatives remain dynamic and responsive to the needs of students and educators alike.

Mr. Belai Habtegabir, head of the education office in the Central Region, emphasized the importance of community involvement in the educational process. He encouraged parents, teachers, and the broader school community to actively engage in fostering a student-centered approach to education. This approach prioritizes the needs and potentials of students, ensuring that the educational environment is conducive to their growth and development.

The workshop in Gala-Nefhi sub-zone represents a proactive step towards enhancing educational practices, with a focus on collaborative efforts to ensure that teaching and learning are both effective and enriching for all involved.