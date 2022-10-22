The Ministry of Health branch in the Central Region organized workshop on 21 October aimed at designing action plan for the Cervical Cancer vaccination program that will be carried out from 21 to 25 November.

The workshop was attended by heads of Ministries of Health and Education branches as well as administrators of the sub-zones.

Indicating that the vaccination program is being carried out at the time in which the prevalence of the diseases is growing at the developing countries, Dr. Mulugeta Haile, head of the Ministry of Health branch in the region, said that the vaccination program will be conducted in the form of a campaign and in the future it will be carried out as part of regular national vaccination program.

Pointing out that at global level out of 560 thousand Cervical Cancer victims 275 of them lose their lives, Sister Dehab Solomon, head of Family and Community Health branch, said that 85% of the victims are from the developing countries.

Mr. Gebru Hiruy, vaccination coordinator, and Mr. Habte Gebremeskel, head of Information and Promotion, on their part indicated that over 58 thousand females from 9 to 15 years of age are expected to take the vaccination from 34 permanent and 25 temporary vaccination centers.

Director General of Social Service in the Central Region, Col. Gebrehans Gebregergis, called on the government and concerned institutions to play due part in the successful implementation of the vaccination program.