The Central Region administration in cooperation with the Eritrean Center for Organizational Excellence provided training in various vocational fields for 349 of its members including 105 females in Embatkala.

The training covered administration and leadership, service delivery, bookkeeping, time management, and gardening.

The objective of the training was to develop the overall capacity of the members with a view to enable them to provide timely and efficient service to the public.

The four round training programs held in collaboration with the Eritrean Center for Organizational Excellence, according to Mr. Tekie Keleta, head of administration and finance in the region, attest to the regional administration’s commitment to supporting staff members’ capacity development.

According to Dr. Abel Habtemariam, acting director of the Eritrean Center for Organizational Excellence, the center will provide comparable training courses to staff members of the six regions of the nation.

The managing director in the Central Region, Mr. Zerit Tewoldbrhan, urged the trainees to put the training they received in providing timely and efficient service to the public.

Mr. Fesehaye Haile, Governor of the Central Region, and Mr. Abraham Semere, Chairman of the regional Assembly were present at the graduation ceremony.