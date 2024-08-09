The Ministry of Information has completed a one-year training program in journalism and mass communication for its 24 members, including 9 females and one member from the Ministry of Agriculture.

The training, which covered both theoretical and practical aspects, included all types of media: press, radio, and television. It encompassed basic concepts and the meaning of news, interview modalities, news writing and editing, program production, public relations and promotion, journalism laws and ethics, layout design, social media use, basic political knowledge, international relations, anthropology, sociology, and English language.

In his keynote address during the graduation event yesterday, Mr. Yemane Gebremeskel, Minister of Information, emphasized the significance of harnessing the hardware and software tools afforded by new technology in this post-industrial age, characterized by exponential growth and dominance of information technology. He highlighted that these tools are critical and indispensable for the dissemination of balanced narratives to a wider, global audience.

Minister Yemane also noted that Eritrea’s detractors continue to leverage their vast resources and networks to peddle toxic narratives about the country. He stressed that addressing and rectifying this anomaly requires continuous upgrading and reinforcement of human capital, as well as higher knowledge of and greater familiarization with all the new tools and platforms of information dissemination, including social media.

Mr. Abdulahi Damr, head of human resources development at the Ministry, acknowledged the Ministry’s strong efforts to develop its human resources through organized training programs and commended the trainees for their dedication and interest during the program.

A representative of the trainees expressed gratitude for the training opportunity and conveyed their commitment to applying the skills and knowledge acquired in their daily activities at the Ministry.