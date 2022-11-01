Eritrean Women Agribusiness Association in cooperation with the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers organized a training from 20 September to 31 October for over 40 women focusing on business administration and initiating agricultural activity.

According to Ms. Senait Tesfaldet, chairperson of the association, the objective of the training was to enable women that want to engage in the business to have basic knowledge and those that are already in the business to further develop their capacity.

Ms. Senait also called on the trainees to apply the training they received in developing their activities and expressed readiness of the association to stand alongside them in all their endeavors.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, said that the Ministry of Agriculture in cooperation with partners will continue encouraging the participation of women in agricultural activities and expressed readiness of the Ministry to support them in all their agricultural activities.

The Eritrean Women Agribusiness Association was established in 2003 and comprises women that are engaged in agricultural business.