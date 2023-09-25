The Southern region administration in cooperation with the Eritrean Center for Organizational Excellence organized training program to 63 staff members from the central office and from the 12 sub-zones in the region in administration and leadership.

Documentation, fundamental administration, customer care and service, resource management, archive management, and financial administration were among the topics covered in the course.

According to Mr. Asmerom Tadesse, director of human resources development in the sub-zone, the Eritrean Center for Organizational Excellence’s highly qualified trainers’ goal in providing the training was to increase staff members’ overall capacity so they can serve the public in a timely and efficient manner.

The trainees’ attention during the training program was appreciated by Mr. Tekie Tewolde, the region’s head of administration and finance.

A representative of the trainees appealed for the program’s sustainability while praising the training opportunity offered.