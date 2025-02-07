The National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) branch within Higher Education Institutions organized a two-day training session for female representatives of higher education institutions. The training aimed to raise awareness and strengthen their understanding of key topics related to leadership and youth organization.

Ms. Aberash Habtai, head of the NUEW branch, explained that the training covered areas such as administration and leadership, moral values, the importance of youth organization, and the advantages and challenges of collective work. She stated that the objective of the training was to enhance the overall capacity and understanding of female representatives and urged them to take an active role in national affairs.

The participants expressed appreciation for the training’s impact, noting its significance in improving their awareness. They also pledged to actively contribute to national development programs.

Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women, emphasized the critical role of youth, particularly educated and skilled females, in securing the nation’s future. She encouraged female students in higher education to build confidence and increase their involvement in national development initiatives.