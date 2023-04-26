The Independence Cup that started its journey from Nakfa on 24 April as part of its itinerary across the country in connection with the 32nd anniversary of Independence Day has so far covered the sub-zones of Adobha, Karora, Afabet and Sheib accompanied by Ms. Asmeret Abraha, Governor of the region, Mr. Rezene Adonai, Secretary of the PFDJ in the region and others.
Upon reaching to the sub-zones, the Independence Cup was warmly welcomed by the residents of the sub-zones as well as administrators and members of the Defense Forces in the areas featuring various artistic and cultural programs.
The Independence Cup will conclude its journey of the Northern Red Sea Region on 29 April and will be handed over to the Southern Red Sea Region at a ceremony that will be organized in Tio.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.