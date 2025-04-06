A students’ cultural and sports week was organized in the Laelai Gash sub-zone.
The event included the participation of 1,100 students and 116 teachers from 52 schools. Activities featured sports competitions, general knowledge contests, educational presentations, and innovation displays.
Mr. Kaleab Berhe, head of the education office in the sub-zone, said the week, which is part of the academic program, will significantly contribute by enabling students to showcase their theoretical and practical knowledge, and to exchange experiences with peers. He also noted that the program is improving year by year in terms of both the number of participants and increased community involvement.
Mr. Hagos Okbai, head of culture, sports, and health in the sub-zone, emphasized that the program provided an excellent platform for students to discover and nurture their talents. He called for the program's continuation and urged the public to strengthen their participation and support for its sustainability.