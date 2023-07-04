Sports competitions of the Ministry of Defense units concluded on 3 July at Asmara Stadium.
At a ceremony organized in which Gen. Flipos Woldeyohannes, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces, and Col. Solomon Seium, head of the Promotion and Information Office of the Ministry of Defense, took part, Col. Solomon Gebreleul, Chairman of the Sports Committee of the Ministry, said that the sports competition included football, volleyball, athletics, and target shooting competition among six clubs, and 527 sportspeople, including 120 females, took part.
Col. Solomon went on to say that the objective of the sports program was to nurture conscious and physically as well as mentally fit youth that could represent their country in various international competitions.
The Sports competition of the Ministry of Defense units is being organized for the eighth time.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.