Sports competition of the Popular Forces Command that was underway from 1 June in Keren under the theme “Sports for Development and Resilience” concluded.

The sports competition was attended by 1 thousand 100 sportsmen in football and volleyball, as well as athletics and target shooting.

Speaking at the occasion, Brig. Gen. Tekle Libsu, Commander of the Popular Forces, said that the objective of the sports competition was to ensure physical fitness as well as readiness of the Popular Forces, and that strong effort is being exerted to ensure the sustainability of the program in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and Commission of Culture and Sports.

Let. Col. Segid Arefe, chairman of the coordinating committee, on his part, noting that the program will have a significant contribution in strengthening the unity of the members, said that alongside the sports competitions, health-related seminars were organized, and a popular campaign at the Keren Martyrs Cemetery was conducted.

The event was attended by Maj. Gen. Asmerom Gebrezgiabhier, Assistant Chief of Staff for Logistics at the Ministry of Defense; Maj. Gen. Romodan Osman Aweliay, Commander of the Training Center of the Eritrean Defense Forces; Brig. Gen. Tsehaye Mekonnen, Chief of Staff of the Western Command; Brig. Gen. Michael Yohannes, Chief of Staff of the popular Forces Command; as well as a number of sports fans.