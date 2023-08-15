Senior Eritrean delegation composed of Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of the Gash Barka Region, Ambassador Abdella Musa, Governor of Anseba Region, and Ms. Asmeret Abraha, Governor of the Northern red Sea Region, conducted seminar to nationals in Washington DC and its environs on the objective situation in the homeland.

Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, said that the seminar was in continuation of the gathering and festival in Seattle and commended the interest the nationals demonstrated to participate in the seminar aimed at strengthening the bond of nationals with their homeland.

Noting that Eritrea has emerged victorious from the long years of external hostilities and ensured its national sovereignty, Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui gave detailed briefing on the shirt and long term development programs in terms of opportunities and challenges.

Ambassador Mahumd also gave detailed briefing on Eritrea’s role in ensuring peace, stability and cooperation among peoples in the region.

Ambassador Mahmud also explained on the national investment and development programs and called on the nationals to take advantage in groups or individual levels in the investment opportunity being provided to nationals residing inside the country and abroad.

The delegation also gave proper answer to questions raised by the participants of the seminar.