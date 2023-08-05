Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai, Governor of the Southern Red Sea Region, conducted a seminar for the participants of the 25th festival of nationals in the Scandinavian countries, focusing on the objective situation in the homeland and the role of Diaspora nationals in the national affairs.

Noting that leadership with a clear vision and strong unity of the people are among the fundamental components in the success of the Eritrean people, Ambassador Mohammed Seid Mantai called for sober effort at the family and community level for further consolidating the societal values.

Ambassador Mohammed-Seid also commended those that contributed to the successful organization of the 25th festival of Eritrean nationals in the Scandinavian countries.

The festival which will continue until 6 August incorporates cultural programs, seminars on the objective situation in the homeland as well as youth and children’s programs.