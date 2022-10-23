Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women conducted seminar to female youth teachers in the Central Region on 22 October.

Explaining that the Eritrean woman that made miracle yesterday has significant role and contribution in the national affairs, Ms. Tekea called on the female youth teachers to play leading role beyond realizing equal participation in all sectors to ensure equitable opportunities and benefits as well as in nurturing developed society.

Pointing out that teaching occupation is a noble profession that brings fundamental change in the lives of society, Ms. Tekea called on the female youth teachers to work double fold aimed at ensuring gender equality.

Indicating that the National Union of Eritrean Women is exerting effort to produce women that are proud of their natural providence and that have strong participation in the national affairs, Ms. Tekea called for leading role in transfering the noble societal values to the young generation.

Commending the National Union of Eritrean Women for organizing the seminar, the participants expressed resolve to contribute their part in the implementation of the national development drives.