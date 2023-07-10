Seminar of proper use of pesticides was organized for farmers and agricultural experts in the sub-zones of Haikota and Forto Sawa sub-zones, Gash Barka Region.

At the seminar, Mr. Abrhaley Hailemcael, head of seeds resources control, said that as a result of improper use of pesticides, big damage is being inflicted on humans and livestock, as well as on the environment and agriculture, and called for proper use in order to avoid the consequences as a result.

Mr. Seare Abraham, head of livestock resources control, called on farmers to seek advice from agricultural experts prior to applying pesticides for the safety of themselves, their livestock, and their crops.

Mr. Hagos Gebremariam, head of the Ministry of Agriculture in the region, said that the Ministry, alongside its formal activities, is exerting effort to ensure the supply of improved crop seeds to farmers with a view to providing nutritious food to the public.

Mr. Hagos also called on the farmers to apply organic pesticides and keep their environment clean.

The participants conducted an extensive discussion of the issues raised at the seminar and adopted various recommendations, including for the sustainability of the seminar and for strong relations between farmers and agricultural experts.