A senior delegation from the Russian Federation, led by Vice Admiral Vladimir Kasatonov, accompanied by Gen. Flipos Woldeyohannes, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces, along with other high-ranking military commanders, embarked on a tour of development and infrastructure sites in the Northern and Southern Red Sea Regions on 3 April.

During their visit, the delegation explored key facilities including the Assab International Airport and its adjacent port, the Haleb Boat Manufacturing and Maintenance Plant, the Fish Corporation and Ice Productions in Assab Sekir, various fish processing plants, and wind energy facilities in Borasole, among other infrastructures as well as Nakura Island.

The two sides also explored opportunities for cooperation, especially in the development of fisheries infrastructure in Idi, Tio, and other sites. Throughout the tour, coordinators at each site provided detailed briefings to the delegation, offering insights into ongoing and planned projects.

The tour was attended by Maj. Gen. Teklai Habteselasie, Commander of the Eritrean Air Force: Maj. Gen. Romodan Osman Aweliay, Commander of the Eritrean Defense Forces Training Center; Brig. Gen. Abraham Andom, Commander of Eastern Command: Col. Melake Teklemariam, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Naval Force; and Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports.

This visit by the senior Russian Naval Delegation is part of a series of regular consultative forums aimed at strengthening ties and fostering collaboration between relevant entities of the two nations.