The second Russia-Africa Summit has convened today, 27 July in St. Petersburg under the theme “Peace, Security and Development”.
Participants in the summit include leaders of 17 countries, 4 heads of State, and representatives of 49 African organizations and associations.
President Vladimir Putin gave a keynote address, emphasizing the value of strong relations and mutual collaboration between Russia and Africa, as well as the strong importance of food security, the growth of the financial structure, and trade and financial transactions.
The first Russia-Africa Summit was held in Sochi on February 23 and 24, 2019.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.