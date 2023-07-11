Ministry of Information, Eritrea


Nationals in Israel expressed resolve to strengthen unity and organizational capacity and contribution in the national development drives.

The nationals expressed the commitment at a public seminar organized in Tel Aviv.

At the seminar, Mr. Solomon Kinfe, Charge d’Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Israel, gave extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland as well as regional and global developments and role of Diaspora nationals in the nation building process.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the issues raised at the seminar and adopted various recommendations.

