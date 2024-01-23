The Gash Barka Regional Assembly convened its 21st regular meeting on 22 January in Barentu. During the meeting, Mr. Osman Mohammed Ali presented a report focused on the implementation of programs outlined by the Assembly.

Mr. Osman emphasized that, following the resolutions adopted in the 20th meeting, the priority tasks for 2024 include soil and water conservation, strengthening organizational capacity, and contributing to national development programs. He also urged Assembly members to inspire and encourage public participation in these programs.

Speaking at the meeting, Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of the region, spoke at the meeting appealed to the Assembly members to play a crucial role in motivating community-based implementation of development programs and to increase participation in efforts aimed at overcoming attitudes that hinder productivity.

Ms. Fauzia Hashim, Minister of Justice, provided an overview of the 2024 programs, including the development of the justice system, establishment of legal institutions, and the importance of forming reconciliation committees.

Ms. Fauzia highlighted that the Ministry is finalizing community-based laws and focusing on human resources development and organizational strengthening.

Ms. Fauzia said that addressing shortcomings in existing laws, align them with current situations, establish community councils in 755 administrative areas, and conduct continuous awareness-raising activities to ensure public involvement in these priority programs for 2024.