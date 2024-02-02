The Northern Red Sea Region Assembly convened its 19th regular meeting on 31 January and 1 February 1 in the port city of Massawa. The assembly’s focus was on reviewing the achievements and challenges of the past year, as well as setting a direction for future development efforts.

Mr. Ibrahim Ali Sheik, Chairman of the Assembly, in his annual report, highlighted the region’s initiatives in 2023, emphasizing the need for increased community involvement in ongoing development programs. He urged Assembly members to inspire their constituents to actively participate in these initiatives, which span across various sectors including water supply, health, education, agriculture, and environmental conservation.

The Assembly also examined the progress and obstacles of the previous year’s projects. Notable among these were efforts to ensure access to potable water, the enhancement of health and educational services, agricultural advancements, and soil and water conservation activities. The Assembly also acknowledged the community’s significant contributions to the refurbishment of health and educational facilities, support for families of martyrs and underprivileged citizens, and the campaign against detrimental practices.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the report presented and adopted various recommendations including further mobilizing public engagement in developmental and environmental conservation efforts, promoting sports, improving social service facilities, addressing water scarcity issues, and reinforcing the greening campaign.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Asmeret Abraha, Governor of the region, underscored the importance of upcoming projects for 2024. Special attention will be given to repairing agricultural infrastructure damaged by erosion and other factors, marking a significant step towards sustainable development in the region.