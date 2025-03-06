Eritrean nationals in the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia have conducted various public diplomacy activities.

Mr. Negasi Kasa, Eritrea’s Ambassador to the European Union and Benelux countries, held seminars for nationals in Amsterdam and Rotterdam, the Netherlands. His discussions focused on educational progress in Eritrea and the role of the Eritrean Diaspora in national affairs.

Highlighting that the Eritrean people and its Defense Forces are actively engaged in national development programs while ensuring peace through resilience, Mr. Negasi reiterated Eritrea’s steadfast position that neighboring countries should resolve their own challenges by their own.

He also outlined the progress made in the education sector and urged nationals to contribute to addressing existing limitations. Participants engaged in extensive discussions and collectively contributed 63,000 Euros toward the construction of a school in Forto-Sawa.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ahmed Jaefer, head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Saudi Arabia, conducted seminars for nationals in Southern Saudi Arabia from 12 to 24 February. The seminars, held in Khamis Mushait, Jazan, Ai Namas, and Ad Dair, focused on strengthening organizational capacity and on consular services for nationals.

Similarly, Eritrean nationals in Kuwait celebrated International Women’s Day on 8 March under the theme “Women: Emancipation for All-Rounded Development.”

Ms. Milete Tsige, chairperson of the National Union of Eritrean Women in Kuwait, called on women to strengthen their organizational capacity and enhance participation in national affairs.

Mr. Humed Yahya, Chargé d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, emphasized the significant role of Eritrean women in the struggle for national independence and encouraged Eritrean women in Kuwait to increase their participation in national matters.