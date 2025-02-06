The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS) in the Gash Barka Region reported that significant efforts are being made to develop programs aimed at enhancing the vocational, political, and general knowledge of the youth. The report was presented at a concluding event for a social science training program provided to youth from the region’s 15 sub-zones on 3 February.

The training program, conducted from 27 January to 3 February, covered topics such as the history of the union and its involvement in national affairs, the concepts of nation and nationalism, ideological principles, political and psychological success, youth and environmental conservation, the role of youth in the economy, technological literacy, and the basics of philosophy and religion.

Mr. Tekle Zere, head of political and organizational affairs at the union branch, highlighted that the training not only enhanced the understanding of the youth but also significantly contributed to experience-sharing among participants.

Mr. Marikos Girmatsion, acting head of the union branch in the region, emphasized that the training program is part of the union’s vision and objective to develop the overall awareness and capacity of the youth.

Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui stressed that youth-targeted programs can only succeed with the active involvement of the Government and PFDJ institutions, the public, and the youth themselves. He called for coordinated efforts to ensure the successful implementation of these programs.