President Isaias Afwerki returned home in midafternoon of today, 19 May, concluding four-day fruitful State visit to the People’s Republic of China.

During his visit to China, President Isaias and his delegation held extensive talks with President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang on enhancement of strategic bilateral ties and regional matters.

President Isias and his delegation also visited major development institutions and held discussions with the CEO’s of the institutions focusing on partnership and investment.

The official welcoming ceremony was accompanied with 21 Gun Salute in honor of President Isaias and his delegation.

Eritrea and China will mark 30th anniversary of their formal diplomatic ties on 24 May.