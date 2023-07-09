President Isaias Afwerki, in the evening hours of yesterday, 08 July, met and held talks at Denden Hall with Gen. Malik Agar, Vice President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan.
Speaking to national media outlets, Gen. Melik Agar said that the meeting with President Isaias was focused on the objective situation in Sudan, the prospect of stopping the conflict, as well as the role of Eritrea in resolving the conflict.
Gen. Malik also said that Sudan gives great consideration to the assurance he receives from President Isaias that Eritrea’s border is open for Sudanese refugees that are fleeing the conflict in their country.
The meeting was attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab; and Mr. Isa Ahmed Isa, Eritrea's Ambassador to Sudan.