President Isaias Afwerki met with Ambassador Xue Bing, Special Envoy of the People’s Republic of China to the Horn of Africa, at the Denden Guest House this morning. The discussion centered on the progress in Eritrea-China strategic ties, as well as regional and international issues of mutual importance.

Regarding peace and stability, President Isaias emphasized the importance of bilateral and regional forums and mechanisms in achieving tangible results. He highlighted the dividends accruing to both sides and confirmed Eritrea’s readiness for expanded cooperation. Additionally, he announced Eritrea’s participation in the forthcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing in September.

President Isaias underscored the significance of regional peace, particularly in the Horn of Africa, Red Sea, Nile Basin, and Arabian Gulf. He condemned acts of indiscriminate killings and devastation perpetrated by Israel in Gaza.

Ambassador Xue Bing expressed China’s appreciation for Eritrea’s independence and its principled, non-aligned foreign policy. He emphasized Eritrea’s vital role in promoting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa region.

Ambassador Xue Bing, who previously visited Eritrea in December 2023, expressed his expectation for the two countries to strengthen their historical and strategic ties and collaborate against hegemony and domination mentalities.