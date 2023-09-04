On the invitation of President William Ruto, President Isaias Afwerki departed to Kenya in early morning hours today to participate at the Inaugural Africa Climate Summit which will take place in Nairobi from 4 to 6 September.

Upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, President Isaias and his delegation were accorded warm welcome by Dr. Alfred Mutua, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Zacharia M. Njeru, Minister of Land.

At the Summit which is organized jointly by the African Union and the Government of Kenya, leaders of various African countries and heads of regional and global organizations will discuss on the impact of climate change at regional and global level as well as possible countermeasures that could be taken to contain it.

On the margin of the summit, President Isaias will conduct meetings with various leaders and representatives of countries and organizations.

The Presidential delegation includes Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs.