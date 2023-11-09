President Isaias Afwerki arrives in Saudi Arabia in the morning hour today, 9 November, to participate in the first Saudi Arabia-Africa summit.
Upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport, President Isaias and his delegation were accorded a warm welcome by Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz and other Saudi officials.
President Isaias Afwerki departed for Saudi Arabia in the morning hour today to participate in the summit that will convene tomorrow in Riyadh.
The Presidential delegation included Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, head of Economic Affairs of the PFDJ, Mr. Nesredin Mohammed-Saleh, Minister of Trade and Industry, Ambassador Isa Ahmed Isa as well as Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Eritrea.