President Isaias Afwerki attended the Summit of Leaders of the neighboring countries of Sudan held in Cairo today, 13 July.

Speaking at the Summit, President Isaias commended the initiative that the Government of Egypt took to organize the summit, reiterated Eritrea’s support for the people of Sudan to extricate themselves from the quagmire, and underlined the imperative of respecting the sovereignty of Sudan.

President Isaias also stressed the pitfalls of military intervention and hoped that collective efforts will lead to the gate of safety.

Prior to the summit, President Isaias Afwerki met and held talks with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, focusing on resolving the conflict in Sudan as well as regional and global developments of interest to the two countries.

President Isaias Afwerki had also met, earlier in the day with the President of the Republic of Chad, General Mahamat Deby, to exchange views on the crisis in Sudan.

Likewise, President Isaias met and held talks yesterday, 12 July, with Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, President Salva Kiir Mayardit of the Republic of South Sudan, as well as with the Chairman of the African Union Commission and Secretary General of the Arab League.