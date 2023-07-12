President Isaias Afwerki, on the invitation of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt, arrived in Cairo in the mid-morning hours of today, July 12, to attend the Summit of Leaders of the neighboring countries of Sudan.
The Summit that will convene tomorrow, 13 July, will discuss ways and means to end the conflict in Sudan.
Upon arrival at Cairo International Airport, President Isaias was accorded a warm welcome by Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Minister of Youth and Sports.
The Presidential delegation includes Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab.