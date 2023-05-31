President Isaias Afwerki and President Vladimir Putin held extensive discussion in the Kremlin in mid-afternoon hours of today on enhancement of bilateral ties as well as on international issues and developments of interest to the two countries.

President Putin welcoming President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation underlined that President Isaias’ first official visit to Russian Federation will contribute highly to the development of bilateral ties.

President Putin further noted that the visit was occurring at an auspicious time of Eritrea’s 32nd Independence Day Anniversary and 30 years of formal diplomatic ties.

President Putin also expressed full satisfaction at the progress and development of the bilateral ties between the two countries and extended an invitation to President Isaias to participate in the Second Russia-Africa Summit that the Russian Federation will host in July this year.

President Isaias thanked President Putin for the invitation to visit Russian Federation and the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation, further stating that the current visit reflects the high level partnership and consultation, occurring as it does after the visit of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Eritrea and subsequent visit of Eritrea’s senior delegation to Russia.

President Isaias further noted that the uni-polar world order has endangered spiral of crises and destruction in the world and urged Russia to play its appropriate role with peace and justice aspiring peoples to ascertain transition to civilized international order which was not an option but a historical responsibility.

The meeting was attended on Eritrea side by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports and Mr. Petros Tsegay, Eritrea’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation, and on the Russian Federation side by Mr. Yuri Ushakov, Foreign Policy Counselor, Mr. Dimitry Peskov, Press Secretary and Mr. Rudenko Andrei, Deputy Foreign Minister.

In the morning hours of today, President Isaias laid wreath at the Tomb of the unknown martyr at Red Square in Moscow.