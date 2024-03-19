President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia has returned home this afternoon, 18 March after concluding a two-day working visit to Eritrea.
During his visit, President Mohamud and President Isaias Afwerki held discussions at the State House yesterday, 17 March, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and mutual cooperation, as well as addressing regional and global developments of mutual interest.
In an interview with Erina, President Mohamud highlighted the purpose of his visit, which was to update President Isaias on Somalia’s efforts to combat terrorism and to discuss the progress in bilateral relations between the two nations, along with regional and international developments. President Mohamud also expressed his gratitude for Eritrea’s support to Somalia.
The meeting also saw the participation of Mr. Osman Saleh, the Minister of Foreign Affairs.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.