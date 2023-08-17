The photo exhibitions displayed at the National Festival 2023 in cooperation with the Ministries of Information and Defense reported that portray the history of Eritrean generations.

Mr. Ermias Seium, a member of the Ministry of Defense’s Promotion and Information Unit, emphasized that photography has a strong ability to transmit a society’s culture and history to future generations, and he expressed his hope that the photos on display at the exhibition will make a significant contribution in that regard.

Mr. Taezaz Abraha, head of the Photography branch at the Ministry of Information, on his part, said that the photos that are displayed at the exhibition portray the unity and integration of the public and the defense forces in the implementation of the national development programs and in foiling the covert and overt external hostilities.

The visitors on their part expressing admiration of the content of the photo exhibition called for displaying similar exhibitions inside the country and abroad so that nationals inside the country and abroad fully comprehend their past and present history.

The two Ministries put on a photo exhibition that spans Eritrea’s history from 1979 through 2023.