Eritrea is participating in the 12th Pan-African Harmonization Meeting of Veterinary Vaccine Manufacturing facilities being held from 3–7 July in Abuja, Nigeria.

According to the report from the Public Relations office of the Ministry of Agriculture, Eritrea, after producing two successful animal vaccines against PPR and Newcastle diseases, is invited as a guest of honor to present the country’s historical background, current situation, and future plans with regards to animal vaccine production.

Eritrea is also invited to be a member of the vaccine-producing countries, the report added.

Mr. Amanuel Mebrahtu, Head of Vaccine Production and Quality Control, who is participating in the meeting, said that the general agenda of the meeting is the harmonization of standards for registration of veterinary vaccines and certification of vaccine manufacturing facilities in Africa.

Participants in the meeting are reported to be from the 13 animal vaccine-producing African countries, private vaccine producers, organizations, and relevant experts.