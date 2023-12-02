A senior Eritrean delegation led by Mr. Tesfay Gebreselasie, Minister of Land, Water and Environment, is participating at the United Nations 28th Global Climate Change Conference that was convened in Dubai on 30 November.

Beginning at the session from 1 December, deliberations regarding practical political steps that should be taken to conduct sustained action to save the planet from manmade climate change are being presented in the presence of leaders and representatives of states and Governments.

Minister Tesfay will make a remark during the occasion outlining the Eritrean Government’s position on tackling and reversing climate change.

Similarly, on December 3, the Eritrean delegation will discuss Eritrea’s experience mitigating the effects of climate change.

At the global conference that will convene until 12 December tens of thousands of leaders and representatives of states and Governments as well as experts from around the world are taking part.