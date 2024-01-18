Eritrea is participating in the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit, currently taking place in Kampala, Uganda. This event is followed by the 3rd Summit of the G-77 and China. The 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit is being conducted under the theme “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence,” while the Summit of the G-77 and China is focused on the theme “Leaving No One Behind.”

The Summit was preceded by a two-day meeting of high officials, where intensive discussions were held and outcome documents were finalized for adoption at the Heads of States Summit.

The Eritrean delegation, led by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and including Ms. Sophia Tesfamariam, Eritrea’s Permanent Representative to the UN, is participating in both Summits.

On the margins of the Summit, Eritrea’s delegation participated in the 5th Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter.