Senior Eritrean delegation composed of Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Presidential Advisor Mr. Yemane Gebreab participated at the 14th regular meeting of the Inter Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) that was held in Djibouti on 12 June.

At the meeting the Eritrean delegation affirms Eritrea’s readiness to endeavor, in conjunction with all member states, to the rejuvenation and effectiveness of the Inter Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) as well as the advancement of peace, stability, development and economic integration of the region.

The delegation also underlined that dedicated focus on development, a leading role in fostering regional peace and security, a synergetic regional approach to external relations and partnership, an effective self-financing organization with requisite capabilities as well as devotion to its rules and regulations are vital ingredients for its strength and success.

The Eritrean delegation also stressed the need for a leading IGAD role regarding the Sudan crisis.

Inter Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) comprises Eritrea, Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti, Uganda, Kenya and Somalia.