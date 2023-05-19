Eritrean delegation comprising Ms. Aster Redaezghi, from the Ministry of Land, Water and Environment, and Mr. Adm Osman, Charge d’Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Switzerland, have participated at the Chemicals and Waste Management Conference that was held in Geneva, Switzerland, from 1 to 12 May.

The Conference that incorporated the Stockholm, Rotterdam and Basel Conventions was held under the theme “Accelerating Action: Targets for the Sound Management of Chemicals and Waste”.

The conference reviewed and adopted the four technical guidelines for elimination of the three identified chemicals that are determined as posing serious concerns to human health and the environment as well as to develop the four technical guidelines for the development of environmentally sound chemicals and waste management.

The Eritrean delegation in its deliberation expressed that Eritrea has been working and is working to ensure proper management of hazardous chemicals and waste at national level.

Basel Convention is a convention to control trans-boundary movements of wastes, Rotterdam Convention is legally-binding Convention to share responsibility and cooperate to safely manage chemicals in international trade, and Stockholm Convention is global treaty to protect human health and the environment from chemicals that remain intact in the environment for long periods.