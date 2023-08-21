Eritrea took part in the 19th Ordinary Session of the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment, which took place from August 14–18 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Eritrean delegations headed by Eritrea’s Ambassador to Kenya Mr. Beyene Russom attended the conference that was held under the theme “Seizing Opportunities and Enhancing Collaboration to Address Environmental Challenges in Africa.”

Addressing the conference focusing on Eritrea’s stance on climate and climate change and challenges, Ambassador Beyene stressed the significance of bolstering collaboration and involvement in the endeavor to tackle the difficulties and guarantee the longevity of biodiversity.

The conference covered a wide range of topics, including climate change and the actions that should be taken to reduce chemical and marine pollution, the transition to renewable energy sources, the importance of minerals in this process, and the obligation of the international community to finance and transfer technology.

Aside from reviewing regional and international environmental accords, the conference also approved declarations and rules that could aid in addressing the problems brought on by climate change and the switch to renewable energy sources.