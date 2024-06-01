Eritrea’s delegation, led by Mr. Habtom Zerai, participated at the 77th World Health Assembly, held in Geneva, Switzerland from 27 May to 1 June 2024.

At the Assembly, Eritrea’s delegation expressed full support for the statement delivered on behalf of the African Group. The delegation emphasized that this year’s theme, “All for Health, Health for All,” resonates strongly with Eritrea’s health policy. They stated that for the last three decades, Eritrea has continuously focused on improving the quality of and access to healthcare.

The delegation further highlighted that healthcare in Eritrea is universally accessible to all citizens, irrespective of their social status or financial capacities. They noted that healthcare is heavily subsidized in Eritrea, where patients only make nominal payments, and financial support is provided to those in need.

Additionally, healthcare services have registered marked expansion over the years, with 70% of the population now living within a 5 km radius of a functioning health facility. The delegation also revealed significant improvements in disease remedy and prevention in Eritrea, noting that only 5 malaria-related deaths were reported in 2023, for instance.

Eritrea’s significant advancements in routine childhood vaccination have garnered recognition and multiple awards in the past two decades. The delegation added that Eritrea has sustained universal immunization coverage at around 98% since 2013.