Eritrea participated in the high-level meeting of the Association of Agricultural Research in Eastern and Central Africa (ASARECA) that was held in Kampala, Uganda, between 17 and 19 May 2023 under the theme: “Building Resilient Food Systems to Feed Africa for Generations.”

The three-day conference comprised the 2nd Council of Patron Ministers, the 4th General Assembly, and a Scientific Conference covering several topics that can help member states in transforming their agricultural sectors by sustaining national agricultural research programs.

The conference which was hosted by the Ugandan Government’s Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries; was attended by around 300 delegates representing Agricultural Ministries, National Agricultural Research Institutes, farmers’ associations, Agricultural colleges,Research and Training institutions, women and youth groups working in the agricultural sectors, development partners, regional economic commissions, and others.

During the conference, the General Assembly unanimously elected Eritrea to serve as its president for the next two years. Based on this, Mr. AmanuelNegassi, Advisor to the Minister of Agriculture was elected as president.

ASARECA is a non-profit inter-governmental regional organization that comprises 15 member countries namely Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.