Opera show has been organized on 11 September at the Cinema Roma in connection with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Eritrea and the People’s Republic of China.

Ministers, senior government and PFDJ officials, representatives from the Chinese Embassy, and members of the diplomatic community attended the opera show, which was organized by the Commission of Culture and Sports in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy and was live broadcast on Eritrean television.

According to Mr. Dai Demao, Charge d’Affaires at the Chinese Embassy, President Isaias paid a successful visit to China and reached an important agreement with President Xi Jinping ushering in a new chapter of China-Eritrea cooperation, attesting to the fact that China and Eritrea boast a long history and splendid civilization and enjoy deep cultural and people to people exchanges since ancient times.

The opera performance is a continuation of the two brotherly countries’ enduring and continually growing friendship and dedication, according to Mr. Mohad Suleman, program coordinator.

Ambassador Zemede Tekle presented the Wu Opera group with presents at the event.