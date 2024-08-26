Eritrean professional cyclist Natnael Berhane, a member of Istanbul Belediye Spor, secured first place in the one-day race held in Turkey.
Natnael completed the 112.8 km race in 2 hours, 31 minutes, and 35 seconds, maintaining an average speed of 44.6 km per hour.
Additionally, his teammate, Petros Mengis, finished in 4th place, 2 minutes behind Natnael.
In a related achievement, Eritrean professional cyclist Dawit Yemane, representing Bike Aid, won the King of the Mountains jersey during the second stage of the Lidl Deutschland Tour 2024, which took place on 23 August.
The 39th edition of the Lidl Deutschland Tour 2024 will conclude with the 5th stage, scheduled for Sunday.