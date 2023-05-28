Ministry of Information, Eritrea


National in the Scandinavian countries celebrated the 32nd Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal under the theme “Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks”.

At the celebratory events organized in a number of Norwegian, Danish as well as Swedish cities a number of nationals and especially youth took part.

The events were highlighted by cultural and artistic performances depicting the day.

Briefings were also provided regarding the heavy sacrifice paid in bringing national Independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty as well as the role and contribution of nationals inside the country and abroad.

